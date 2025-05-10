Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

