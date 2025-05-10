Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.87.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

