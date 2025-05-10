Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $701.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.12 and a 200-day moving average of $684.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.74.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

