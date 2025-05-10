Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.96. This trade represents a 1.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Martin Tuchman acquired 431 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,296.35.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Martin Tuchman purchased 22,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

BPRN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $216.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

