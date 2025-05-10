Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,950.90. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

