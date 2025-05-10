Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 43,721 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

