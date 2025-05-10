Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 25,191 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $81.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.