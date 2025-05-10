Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $23.63 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

