Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.