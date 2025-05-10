DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

