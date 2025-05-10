Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 332,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Veris Residential by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Veris Residential by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

