Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,572.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 854.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
