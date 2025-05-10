Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,572.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 854.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.