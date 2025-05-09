Ethic Inc. Buys 6,044 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $180,313,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 943,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 105,340 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMY opened at $46.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

