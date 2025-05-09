iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

