Promising Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Shopify, Vertiv, Expedia Group, HubSpot, and Mondelez International are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around operating social networking platforms and related digital services. Investors in these equities typically seek exposure to online advertising revenue, user-generated content growth, and data-driven monetization strategies. Performance of social media stocks often hinges on user engagement metrics, platform innovation, and shifts in digital marketing trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. 7,195,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,685. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 933,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,948. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.89. The stock had a trading volume of 235,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,028. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $590.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,031.56, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,869. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

