Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.68 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.20.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.