The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $185,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $353.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

