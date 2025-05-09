Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $12,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

