Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 13.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $211,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

