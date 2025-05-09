Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

