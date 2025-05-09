Centiva Capital LP Invests $775,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Celsius by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

