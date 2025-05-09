Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of HOLX opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

