General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 211.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,797 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in General Dynamics by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 89,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,561 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,256,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $271.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

