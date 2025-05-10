Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $24,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $279.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

