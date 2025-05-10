Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.4 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

