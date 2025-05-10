Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,809 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,701,000 after acquiring an additional 853,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.16 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

