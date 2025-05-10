Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $196,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $132.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,000 shares of company stock worth $72,321,680. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

