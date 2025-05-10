Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.