Fiduciary Trust Co Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

