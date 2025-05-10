Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $96.43 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,848 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $96,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.