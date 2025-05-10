Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

