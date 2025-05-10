NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after buying an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $58.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

