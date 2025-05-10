Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,578,000 after acquiring an additional 282,264 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,787,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.44.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.