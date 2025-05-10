Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $706.21 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

