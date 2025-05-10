1,739 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,404,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.