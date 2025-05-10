Greenline Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $566.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.18 and a 200 day moving average of $582.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

