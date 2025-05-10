Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.31.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.69.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
