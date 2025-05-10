Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PGZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

About Pan Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.