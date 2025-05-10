Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.
Pan Global Resources Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of PGZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55.
About Pan Global Resources
