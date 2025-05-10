Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

