Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $173,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $105,549,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $560.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.50 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total value of $575,845.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,458.60. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,462 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,626 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.