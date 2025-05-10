4,533 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,916,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.