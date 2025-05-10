The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.8% of Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $351.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

