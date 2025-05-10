Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,943,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,636,000 after buying an additional 292,703 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $233.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

