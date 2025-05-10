Deutsche Bank AG Has $191.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Johnson Controls International worth $191,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,458 shares of company stock valued at $62,293,059 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

