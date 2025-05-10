Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 641.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 137,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.