Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 203,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

