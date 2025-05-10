iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

