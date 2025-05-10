Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,855,751.82. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,685 shares of company stock worth $4,121,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

