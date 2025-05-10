Bokf Na Has $453,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 8.2 %

AMN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $839.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

