DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after buying an additional 1,602,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

